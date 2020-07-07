Mangaluru

KRCL launches four steel girders for MSEZ flyover

The steel girders being launched for the MSEZ flyover crossing near Jokatte in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) on Tuesday successfully launched four steel girders for the Mangalore Special Economic Zone Flyover that crosses its line near Jokatte.

The corporation, executing the flyover project for MSEZ, deployed two cranes of 500 tonne and 250 tonne capacity to launch the girders, each with 45 m width and 50 tonnes in weight, said a communique here.

Before launching the girders, KRCL announced a six-hour line block to regulate movement of trains.

The flyover is being constructed on the KIOCL Junction (NH 66)-MSEZ Road via Jokatte to facilitate unhindered movement of vehicles to and from the Economic Zone. The work, started in mid-2017, is expected to be completed by October this year.

