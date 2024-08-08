ADVERTISEMENT

KRCL holds Contractors and Suppliers meet

Published - August 08, 2024 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

KRCL Chairman and Managing Director Santhosh Kumar Jha speaking at the Contractors and Suppliers meeting in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, August 6.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Contractors and Suppliers meet witnessed the participation of around 100 key stakeholders, including contractors and suppliers who play a vital role in the success of KRCL’s operations. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) successfully organised the Contractors and Suppliers Meet in its continued effort to strengthen ties with industry stakeholders and enhance operational efficiency on August 6, Tuesday, in Navi Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release from KRCL said the event marked a significant milestone in KRCL’s ongoing commitment to fostering collaborative relationships and improving the tendering process. The meet witnessed participation of around 100 key stakeholders, including contractors and suppliers who play a vital role in the success of KRCL’s operations.

KRCL Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha chaired the meeting which was attended by Independent External Monitors Usha Chandrasekhar and Devendra Kumar Sharma among others. The event aimed to build stronger partnerships, refine the tendering process, mitigate operational hardships, and bridge the gap between Konkan Railway and its vendors.

Topics, including vendor registration, payment issues (especially related to GST), and new opportunities with KRCL, were thoroughly explored during the meeting. It also focused on the hand-holding of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with special attention to Women and SC/ST entrepreneurs, reflecting KRCL’s commitment to inclusive growth. The discussion on scrap disposal provided a platform for vendors to understand and explore opportunities within this domain.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US