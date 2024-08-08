GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KRCL holds Contractors and Suppliers meet

Published - August 08, 2024 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
KRCL Chairman and Managing Director Santhosh Kumar Jha speaking at the Contractors and Suppliers meeting in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, August 6. 

KRCL Chairman and Managing Director Santhosh Kumar Jha speaking at the Contractors and Suppliers meeting in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, August 6.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Contractors and Suppliers meet witnessed the participation of around 100 key stakeholders, including contractors and suppliers who play a vital role in the success of KRCL’s operations.

The Contractors and Suppliers meet witnessed the participation of around 100 key stakeholders, including contractors and suppliers who play a vital role in the success of KRCL’s operations. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) successfully organised the Contractors and Suppliers Meet in its continued effort to strengthen ties with industry stakeholders and enhance operational efficiency on August 6, Tuesday, in Navi Mumbai.

A release from KRCL said the event marked a significant milestone in KRCL’s ongoing commitment to fostering collaborative relationships and improving the tendering process. The meet witnessed participation of around 100 key stakeholders, including contractors and suppliers who play a vital role in the success of KRCL’s operations.

KRCL Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha chaired the meeting which was attended by Independent External Monitors Usha Chandrasekhar and Devendra Kumar Sharma among others. The event aimed to build stronger partnerships, refine the tendering process, mitigate operational hardships, and bridge the gap between Konkan Railway and its vendors.

Topics, including vendor registration, payment issues (especially related to GST), and new opportunities with KRCL, were thoroughly explored during the meeting. It also focused on the hand-holding of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with special attention to Women and SC/ST entrepreneurs, reflecting KRCL’s commitment to inclusive growth. The discussion on scrap disposal provided a platform for vendors to understand and explore opportunities within this domain.

