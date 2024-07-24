KRCL felicitates Matsyagandha Express crew for their alertness

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. felicitated loco pilots of Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express for their alertness in halting the train upon noticing a fallen tree on the track between Barkur and Udupi on Wednesday.

KRCL chairman and managing director Santhosh Kumar Jha announced a cash reward of ₹15,000 each to loco pilot Purushottam and assistant LP Manjunath Naik. Senior regional traffic manager at Mangaluru Dilip Bhat felicitated the crew at Surathkal station when the train reached the station on Wednesday.

A communique from KRCL here said the LP and the ALP of Train No. 12619 saw a fallen tree on the track between Barkur and Udupi. They immediately applied emergency brakes and brought the train to a halt. The incident occurred between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The team maintaining overhead electrical equipment removed the fallen tree, paving the way for the train to head towards Mangaluru.