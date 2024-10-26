KRCL denies Poojary’s charges on delay in completion of second ROB at Indrali, Udupi

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., (KRCL) has denied Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary’s charge that it was responsible for the enormous delay in completion of the Road Over Bridge (RoB) across Mangaluru-Mumbai Railway line at Indrali on Malpe-Tirthahalli National Highway 169A and said it has been providing all support to the National Highways Division of the Karnataka PWD on Friday, October 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a news article, “Second ROB at Indrali to be opened by Jan 15,” in The Hindu on Thursday, October 24, KRCL in a statement said the construction was being executed by the NH Division of Karnataka PWD, Shivamogga. KRCL has no role in the construction but only approvals and gives technical assistance, such as sanctioning work commencement, certifying fabricated steel girders through RDSO, approving the launching scheme and arranging traffic/ power blocks.

Mr. Poojary, who visited the bridge construction site on October 23 following continued backlash from the public over the inordinate delay in its completion had admitted there was enormous delay in completing the project that commenced in 2018. The work got delayed because of several reasons, including the delay by the Railways, the MP had stated.

KRCL in the statement said while it had approved the General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) of NH-PWD in March 2020 and issued necessary approvals in February 2021. Since then there was no delay from KRCL’s side. From 2021, KRCL has consistently provided support and reminders to NH-PWD including seeking submission of the launching scheme and design details, which are yet to be received, the statement added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.