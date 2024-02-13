ADVERTISEMENT

KRCL collects ₹2 crore fine from unauthorised travellers in January

February 13, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., collected over ₹2 crore fine from 9,548 unauthorised/irregular travellers who were travelling without a ticket on trains in its network during this January.

A communique from KRCL said ₹2,17,97,102 was realised as fine from these unauthorised passengers during the rigorous checking by travelling ticket examiners and other officials concerned.

The corporation urged passengers to travel with proper and valid tickets to avoid inconvenience. KRCL would continuously conduct the intensified ticket checking drives along its network, the communique said. One should travel with pride by buying tickets, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US