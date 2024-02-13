KRCL collects ₹2 crore fine from unauthorised travellers in January

February 13, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., collected over ₹2 crore fine from 9,548 unauthorised/irregular travellers who were travelling without a ticket on trains in its network during this January.

A communique from KRCL said ₹2,17,97,102 was realised as fine from these unauthorised passengers during the rigorous checking by travelling ticket examiners and other officials concerned.

The corporation urged passengers to travel with proper and valid tickets to avoid inconvenience. KRCL would continuously conduct the intensified ticket checking drives along its network, the communique said. One should travel with pride by buying tickets, it said.

