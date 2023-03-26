HamberMenu
KPTCL’s infrastructure projects inaugurated in Udupi

March 26, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Udupi MLA, K. Raghupathi Bhat unveils the KPTCL’s project worth ₹124.72 crore at a programme at KPTCL Hall, Kunjibettu, in Udupi on Sunday, March 26.

Udupi MLA, K. Raghupathi Bhat unveils the KPTCL’s project worth ₹124.72 crore at a programme at KPTCL Hall, Kunjibettu, in Udupi on Sunday, March 26. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

K. Raghupathi Bhat, Udupi MLA, inaugurated Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited’s (KPTCL) infrastructure projects worth ₹124.72 crore created in Udupi district, at a programme in Udupi on Sunday, March 26.

The projects included three sub-stations constructed at Heggunje in Kundapur taluk by investing ₹86.52 crore, in Belmannu under Karkala taluk by spending ₹8.79 crore and at Belapu in Kaup taluk at a cost of ₹13.12 crore, according to Bharathi, Executive Engineer (Major Works), KPTCL, Udupi.

In addition, the projects created included three additional transformers built at Manipal, Kundapur and Madhuvana (near Kundapur) and capacity enhancement of transformers done at Nittur and Hiriyadkka.

The projects built will help to strengthen the power distribution network.

