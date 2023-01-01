KPT student goes missing in sea

January 01, 2023 02:35 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - MANGALURU

A student of Karnataka Polytechnic here who went into the sea at Light House Beach in Surathkal on Saturday with his friend is missing, according to police.

The police gave his name as Sathyam (aged 18) of Kana. He was a final year diploma student.

Mr. Sathyam and his friend Prabhakaran (aged 19), who lived in MRPL quarters, got into the sea at about 3.15 p.m.

Mr. Prabhakaran managed to swim back to safety, while Mr. Sathyam is missing. Fishermen are trying to trace him, the police said.