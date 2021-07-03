KPCC president to tour coastal districts from tomorrow

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar will tour coastal districts for three days from July 5 and hold meetings with fishermen in Mangaluru and Udupi to discuss their issues.

He will arrive in Mangaluru at 1.45 p.m. on Monday. Later Mr. Shivakumar will attend a meeting of fishermen at Sulthan Batheri at 3 p.m. and hold a meeting of party office bearers to discuss COVID-19 helpline assistance rendered by the party, at 6 p.m.

Mr. Shivakumar will participate in a meeting of fishermen at Malpe in Udupi at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and attend the meeting of the party office bearers at 4 p.m. in Udupi to review assistance given to people during the COVID-19 time. He will halt at Kundapur.

On Wednesday, he will attend a bicycle jatha in Sirsi to protest against hike in prices of fuel, cooking gas and essential commodities, and later participate in the meeting of the party workers at 3 p.m. Mr. Shivakumar will leave for Hubballi later.