Mangaluru

KPCC president to tour coastal districts from tomorrow

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar will tour coastal districts for three days from July 5 and hold meetings with fishermen in Mangaluru and Udupi to discuss their issues.

He will arrive in Mangaluru at 1.45 p.m. on Monday. Later Mr. Shivakumar will attend a meeting of fishermen at Sulthan Batheri at 3 p.m. and hold a meeting of party office bearers to discuss COVID-19 helpline assistance rendered by the party, at 6 p.m.

Mr. Shivakumar will participate in a meeting of fishermen at Malpe in Udupi at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and attend the meeting of the party office bearers at 4 p.m. in Udupi to review assistance given to people during the COVID-19 time. He will halt at Kundapur.

On Wednesday, he will attend a bicycle jatha in Sirsi to protest against hike in prices of fuel, cooking gas and essential commodities, and later participate in the meeting of the party workers at 3 p.m. Mr. Shivakumar will leave for Hubballi later.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2021 6:13:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/kpcc-president-to-tour-coastal-districts-from-tomorrow/article35119179.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY