Kottara Chowki area cleaned under Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan

Updated - June 09, 2024 09:56 pm IST

Published - June 09, 2024 09:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Kottara Chowki flyover in Mangaluru post the clean-up. artists of ‘Aditatva’ team, under the auspices of Ramakrishna Mission, beautified the pillars of the flyover in Mangaluru on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Volunteers cleaning under the flyover at Kottara Chowki in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A volunteer cleaning under the flyover at Kottara Chowki in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Volunteers, led by Ramakrishna Mission, cleaned Kottara Chowki area under the second phase of Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan on Sunday. The cleanliness drive was carried out from 7.30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Liquor bottles, dirt, garbage, waste cloth, plastic and other waste was lifted from the area including from below Kottara Chowki flyover.

The pillars of the flyover were beautified with vector drawings under the abhiyan.

A team of 20 artists from Aditattwa Arts led by Vikram Shetty completed the artworks on 18 pillars of the flyover in four weeks.

