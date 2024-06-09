Kottara Chowki area cleaned under Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan

Volunteers, led by Ramakrishna Mission, cleaned Kottara Chowki area under the second phase of Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan on Sunday. The cleanliness drive was carried out from 7.30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liquor bottles, dirt, garbage, waste cloth, plastic and other waste was lifted from the area including from below Kottara Chowki flyover.

The pillars of the flyover were beautified with vector drawings under the abhiyan.

A team of 20 artists from Aditattwa Arts led by Vikram Shetty completed the artworks on 18 pillars of the flyover in four weeks.

The MRPL has sponsored the drawings at a cost of ₹5 lakh, a release from the mission said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.