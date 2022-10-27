Koti Kanta Gayana onboard 130 boats amid sea in Malpe

Programme being organised as a prelude to the 67th Rajyotsava celebrations scheduled on November 1

A boat being decorated for the Koti Kanta Gayana programme to be organised in the sea at Malpe in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Programme being organised as a prelude to the 67th Rajyotsava celebrations scheduled on November 1

Nearly 4,000 people onboard 130 boats will participate in the Koti Kanta Gayana amid sea in Malpe in Udupi on Friday, as a prelude to the 67th Rajyotsava celebrations on November 1.

The programme organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture in association with Udupi district administration will begin at 11 a.m. Six select Kannada songs will be sung onboard the boats.

Udupi City Municipality has organised a singing programme on St. Mary’s Island. It has organised a free boat ride from Malpe Sea Walk to the island at 9 a.m., for those participating in the programme.

In Mangaluru, the Dakshina Kannada district administration will organise a programme on Panambur Beach at 11 a.m.

The Karnataka Coastal Development Authority will organise the gayana onboard a vessel at Bokkapatana in Mangaluru at 10 a.m. Songs will be sung while on the vessel is sailing at the confluence of the Netravati and the Phalguni.

At the District Stadium at Ajjarakadu in Udupi, about 5,000 students and others will along with the Police Band participate in the programme. An equal number of nursing students and doctors will participate in another programme at Manipal Greens and 3,000 workers will sing the songs in the Manipal Industrial Area.

The programme will also be held at Gommateshwara Betta, Aanekere Basadi, St. Philomena Church and Chaturmukha Basadi in Karkala.

According to Assistant Director, Department of Kannada and Culture, Udupi, Poornima, the programme will be held in the jurisdiction of all 155 gram panchayats in Udupi, at the District Court Complex and in schools and colleges.