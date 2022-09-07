Koti Chennaya Training School in Udupi to start working in a fortnight

A hundred youths will be admitted to the school to prepare them to face the Army selection process under Agniveer scheme

A hundred youths will be admitted to the school to prepare them to face the Army selection process under Agniveer scheme

The Koti Chennaya Training School for Army Aspirants, promoted by the Backward Classes Welfare Department, will start functioning at Barkuru, Brahmavar Taluk in Udupi district in a fortnight from now, according to Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister for Backward Classes and Social Welfare.

Speaking at a function organised by the department in Udupi to inaugurate the school, the minister said that the school has been named after Koti and Chennaya, twin brothers and legendary heroes of Tulu Nadu.

Initially, the minister said, 100 youths will be admitted to the school to prepare them to face the Army selection process under Agniveer scheme. They will be trained for four months to help them join the Army. Presently, 60 candidates have been selected for the training. In addition, 40 more candidates will be selected for the training soon.

More to come in Dakshina and Uttara Kannada

The minister said that free meals and accommodation facilities will be given to the trainees. More such training schools will be opened in Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts soon, with each admitting a 100 candidates. Later, they will be opened in the remaining districts.

Mr. Poojary said that the school in Dakshina Kannada will be named after Veerarani Abbakka and the school in Uttara Kannada will be named after Henja Naik. The possibility of those who get trained in these training schools also getting selected for the Army is high, he said.

Udupi district in-charge minister S Angara said that an atmosphere should be created where a person from each family should be able to serve the country by joining the armed forces. The training in the schools to be started by the Backward Classes Welfare Department will help youth to join the Army, he said.

Former MLC Ganesh Karnik, Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Principal Secretary of the Department of Backward Classes Welfare Department Tulasi Maddineni were present.