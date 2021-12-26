Kotekar Town Panchayat to go to the polls tomorrow

MANGALURU

26 December 2021 00:39 IST

Kotekar Town Panchayat on the outskirts of the city will go to the polls on December 27 for the second term after it was upgraded from the gram panchayat. The BJP had been elected to power in the panchayat in the last election. The council of the panchayat has a total of 17 seats (wards). The BJP and the Congress have fielded their candidates for all the seats, while the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is contesting for six seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded its candidates from two wards.

In the last election held after it was upgraded as town panchayat, the BJP had bagged nine seats, the Congress four and Independents had bagged two seats. In addition, the CPI (M) and the SPDPI had shared one seat each. If the BJP is trying to retain its hold over the panchayat for the second term, the Congress too is making efforts to increase its tally.

The open campaigning for the polls came to an end on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising