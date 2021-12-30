Mangaluru

Kota Sub-Inspector of Police suspended

Inspector-General of Police (Western Range) Devajyoti Ray on Wednesday placed Sub-Inspector of Police, Kota Police Station in Udupi district, B.P. Santhosh, who is accused of leading a team of personnel in lathicharging people gathered for a pre-wedding ceremony, under suspension.

Mr. Ray passed the order based on a report by Udupi Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan. Six police personnel, who were part of the team, have been moved out of Kota Police Station, said a press release.

After a complaint by residents about loud noise from a Mehndi function in the Koraga Colony of Kotathattu village, Mr. Santhosh and six personnel stormed into the venue and thrashed invitees and bridegroom Rajesh on Monday night. Several activists, Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary had sought disciplinary action.


