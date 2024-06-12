GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kota Srinivasa Poojary asks engineers, contractors to expedite highway and bridge projects in Udupi district

Published - June 12, 2024 08:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
MP-elect Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLA of Udupi Yashpal Suvarna and MLA of Kaup Gurme Suresh Shetty at a review meeting  in Udupi on Wednesday.

MP-elect Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLA of Udupi Yashpal Suvarna and MLA of Kaup Gurme Suresh Shetty at a review meeting  in Udupi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Lok Sabha member elect from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency Kota Srinivasa Poojary on Wednesday instructed engineers and contractors concerned to complete the ongoing highway and bridge projects in Udupi district at the earliest by making use of modern technology and deploying more machinery and labourers.

He was presiding over a meeting convened in Udupi to review the progress of the projects. The projects of widening NH-169A between Karavali junction and Malpe and between Parkala and Hebri, constructing an underpass at Santhekatte, and construction of a parallel railway overbridge at Indrali are under way in the district. He asked the authorities concerned to expedite the projects.

Mr. Poojary said that people have been complaining about delay in the completion of the projects. The works are lagging behind causing traffic problem. The officials and contractors should be active to complete the work in a short time by increasing the speed of the work.

The MP-elect said that the Santhekatte underpass project is not progressing even 10 m a day. If the works continue in the same pace, it cannot be completed within the stipulated time. Public will be greatly inconvenienced. Engineers should monitor the project, he said.

Mr. Poojary said that the land acquisition process for widening the highway between Karavali Junction and Malpe should be hastened. The compensation equivalent to the current market value should be provided to the land owners and social justice should be ensured.

The people are upset that the Indrali project has not been completed even after four years. This work should also be done on priority.

He asked the officials to hasten the land acquisition process for completing the Sanur-Bikarnakatte highway widening project by taking steps to settle the court cases.

Mr. Poojary said that storm water drains should be constructed on both the sides of the national highway from Hejamadi to Shirur for draining out of rain water. The sewer lines damaged in Udupi due to road projects should be restored, he said.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Kapu MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty, Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, Superintendent of Police K. Arun were present in the meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.