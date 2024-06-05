Kota Srinivas Poojary got lead of at least 20,000 votes in every Assembly constituency of Chikkamagaluru district

All four Assembly constituencies in Chikkamagaluru district, part of the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, which had elected Congress MLAs in the 2023 Assembly elections, each gave a lead of at least 20,000 votes to Kota Srinivas Poojary of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 LS polls.

Sringeri gave a lead of 25,238 votes to Mr. Poojary, Mudigere 20,025, Chikkamagaluru 23,793, and Tarikere 20,861. The BJP candidates lost to the Congress by 201, 722, 5,926, and 12,131 votes in these constituencies respectively in the 2023 Assembly polls.

With the BJP candidates winning by huge margins in the four Assembly constituencies of Udupi district in 2023, the party had maintained an overall lead of 72,958 votes in the LS segment at that time.

Straight fight

Unlike the 2023 Assembly polls where a triangular fight was seen in Chikkamagaluru district between the Congress, the BJP, and the Janata Dal (Secular), the Lok Sabha polls saw a straight fight between the Congress and the BJP, following the alliance between the BJP and the JD(S).

While the winning margins of the Congress candidates in Sringeri and Mudigere were very thin (201 and 722 votes), the JD(S) candidates in these constituencies had polled 19,417 and 26,038 votes respectively. In Tarikere, a rebel BJP candidate had polled 35,468 votes while the winning margin of the Congress candidate was 12,131 votes.

The JD(S) cadre, including supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, had actively campaigned for the BJP candidate in the LS polls thereby consolidating the votes.

Improves performance

At the same time, the BJP improved its performance in the four Assembly segments of Udupi district substantially in the LS polls compared to the 2023 Assembly polls.

Kundapur gave a lead of 50,095 votes to Mr. Poojary while A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi won the 2023 polls by 41,556 votes. Udupi gave 43,741 votes margin while Yashpal Suvarna won by 32,774 votes. Kaup gave 32,130 votes margin while Gurme Suresh Shetty won by 13,004 votes, and Karkala gave 41,747 votes margin while V. Sunil Kumar won just by 4,602 votes.

