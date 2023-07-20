Kota resident loses ₹2.7 lakh to Bitcoin trading fraud

July 20, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 25-year-old man from Kota in Udupi district lost ₹2.4 lakh to an online bitcoin trading fraud.

In the complaint to Udupi Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime (CEN) station, the victim said on July 10, he received a message on WhatsApp from a number starting with +27 country code asking whether he was interested in online trading. He then received a link through which he opened the Telegram app. During his chat with one Nita, he was told about bitcoin trading for which he had to do four tasks after transferring certain amount for each task. He was assured of settlement of the amounts with 30% commission.

Deekshit completed all the four tasks and paid ₹5,000, ₹20,000, ₹65,000, and ₹ 1.5 lakh. When he sought for settlement of the amount, he was asked to transfer ₹4 lakh or lose the investment he had made so far. When Deekshit questioned, the perpetrator threatened to close the trading wallet.

Woman loses ₹18.77 lakh

Similarly, a businessman and his wife from Kuvettu village in Belthangady lost ₹18.77 lakh to an online job fraud.

In the complaint to Dakshina Kannada CEN station, the businessman said said his wife received a link on her Telegram app offering a part-time job. On sending her name and contact number, she received a link containing 30 tasks. On completion of the task, she received an amount. Following demand by the perpetrator, the businessman and his wife transferred a total of ₹18.77 lakh between June 19 and June 27. They failed to get any task from the perpetrator, the businessman said. s

