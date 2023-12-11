Kota PSI suspended over bribery charges

December 11, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun on Monday ordered the suspension of Kota sub inspector Shambhulingaiah over the allegation of accepting a bribe for registering a case.

A human rights activist recently sent a video message to Mr. Arun accusing Shambulingaiah of accepting a bribe for registering the complaint of one Madhu Bhaskar and filing ‘B’ report in the counter complaint filed by Mahima Madhu Bhaskar. Following the allegation, Shambulingaiah was asked to work at Karkala station and a preliminary inquiry was ordered.

Mr. Arun said the preliminary report disclosed that the allegation was true. Hence he ordered suspension, pending disciplinary inquiry, the Udupi SP said.