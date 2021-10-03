Kota, Kateel take part in events to mark birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

While Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary initiated a State-wide drive to clean hostels managed by the Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel ran a few metres and purchased khadi clothes to celebrate the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri here on Saturday.

District Congress members, including MLC K. Harish Kumar, former MLAs B. Ramanath Rai and J.R. Lobo, participated in a prayer session at the Mahatma Gandhi temple in Garodi and other events.

Mr. Poojary came to the Post Metric Hostel of the department in Padua at 7 a.m. and had breakfast with the residents. He then worked with children to clean the premises and launch the State-wide cleaning drive in 5,500 residential schools and hostels. He then joined Mr. Kateel, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedvyas Kamath, and students of Pre-Metric and Post Metric Hostel of Backward Class Welfare and cleaned the hostel near KPT.

Earlier, Mr. Kateel and ZP CEO Kumara flagged off the FIT India Freedom Run of the Nehru Yuva Kendra. Mr. Kateel ran for about 200 meters from Mangala Stadium. He then visited Khadi Gramodyog Samiti’s shop along with Mr. Kamath and BJP activists and bought Khadi clothes.

Mr. Harish Kumar, Mr. Lobo and former MLC Ivan D’Souza were among the Congress activists at the prayer session in Garodi. They earlier garlanded statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Town Hall, along with DC K.V. Rajendra. Former Bantwal MLA B. Ramanath Rai joined Congress activists at the Congress office.

Other activities included a cleaning drive by volunteers at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple and other residents between Lady Hill Circle and the temple.

The Dakshina Kannada Workings Journalists’ Union held Souharda Cricket Tournament in the city in which the teams from revenue, police and journalists took part.

Dr. Rajendra and Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane inaugurated the event.