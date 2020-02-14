Mangaluru

Kota flags off ‘Saptapadi’ chariot

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Ports and Fisheries, and Muzrai, flagging off the chariot at Kollur on Thursday.

It will create awareness about mass marriage scheme

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Ports and Fisheries, and Muzrai, flagged off the ‘Saptapadi’ chariot to create awareness about the State government’s ‘Saptapadi’ free mass marriage scheme in Kollur on Thursday.

Speaking after flagging off the chariot, Mr. Poojary said that over 34,000 temples came under the Muzrai Department in the State. There were about 200 temples in the State which generated good revenues. The government had decided to hold free mass marriages in 100 ‘A’ grade temples on April 26.

The funds from the temples will be used in a proper manner to help poor people, he said.

The ‘Saptapadi’ chariot would travel to all villages and populated areas in the district and handbills about the scheme will be distributed to the people. So far 16 applications had been received for the mass marriage at Kollur.

About 1,000 couples were expected to get married at the mass marriage. It was incumbent on couples who intended to wed to submit their applications at the offices of the temples concerned with necessary records by March 27.

