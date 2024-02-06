GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kota exhorts party cadre to gear up for Lok Sabha polls

February 06, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary on Tuesday urged the BJP cadre to gear up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections by educating people about the achievements of the Union government and the failures of the State government.

He was speaking after inaugurating the first special executive meeting of the district BJP, where Kishore Kumar Kundapura took over as the district party president in Udupi.

He urged the party cadre to reach out to the public in their efforts to ensure the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting condoled the death of senior party leaders Somashekhar Bhat and B. Sudhakar Shetty, and the RSS veterans Gopal Chettiyar Mangaluru and Prema Padiyar. Former district general secretary Sadananda Uppinakudru spoke about the late leaders.

The BJP State general secretary G.V. Rajesh elaborated about the functioning of the party and its organisation. The BJP Dakshina Kannada co-convener Rajesh Kaveri tabled a resolution congratulating the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the Ram temple and conferring Bharat Ratna on Lal Krishna Advani.

Former district president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak delivered the valedictory address in the presence of Mr. Poojary, Mr. Rajesh, Mr. Kundapura, and others.

