Koragas threaten agitation over withdrawal of free medical treatment

State government urged to restore scheme within a month

State government urged to restore scheme within a month

Koragas, a particularly vulnerable tribal group, are upset that the State government has discontinued a free medical treatment scheme meant for them since 2008.

They have threatened to launch an agitation if the government did not restore the scheme within a month.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Monday, office-bearers of the Federation of Koraga Development Associations, Karnataka-Kerala, said that the government has through a recent order discontinued the scheme under which financial grants are released for free medical treatment at empanelled private hospitals. The order was passed on August 17 by the Deputy Secretary of Department of Social Welfare.

Federation secretary K. Puthran said that the financial assistance under Arogya Nidhi has been stopped through the order.

He said that the Koraga population has been dwindling over the decades. There are 11,138 Koragas in Udupi district, 4,858 in Dakshina Kannada and 1,400 in Kasaragod district of Kerala. With the new order in place, many with chronic illness and malnutrition will be deprived of timely treatment.

Mr. Puthran said: “All these years, Koragas were hopeful as treatment and surgeries were being available free. But not anymore; so we met Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat and apprised him of the ground situation. He has promised to look into the matter.”

Susheela Nada, a former president of the federation, said that many Koragas could save their lives because the government provided them free health facilities. But abrupt stoppage of the financial grant is not acceptable, she said.