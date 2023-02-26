Koragas need separate reservation within reservation for Scheduled Tribes: Jayaprakash Hegde

February 26, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Chairperson K. Jayaprakash Hegde on Sunday, said Koragas badly require separate reservation within the reservation for Scheduled Tribes and not internal reservation, as their wards cannot compete with other ST children.

The government, Mr. Hegde said, should provide this under the tag ‘Primitive Community’ as the people have still remained the most backward among Backward Classes. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Adivasi Samudaaya Bhavana at Puttur near Udupi, built at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore by the district administration in collaboration with the Zilla Panchayat, Social Welfare Department, Udupi Municipal Council near Udupi.

Mr. Hegde said while many people from ST communities have benefited from education and employment, Koraga people were still to get such benefits because of their social and educational backwardness. Moreover, other communities among STs should join hands to uplift Koragas, he said.

He also said many Koraga people were yet to get government land to undertake agriculture. The district administration should act on this and provide lands to the concerned. Koragas need to get educated, he stressed.

Natives to the district

Inaugurating the hall, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said people from all communities should ensure that Koraga community people, the natives to the district, develop self confidence and mingled with all.

Koragas, he said, too should get educated to enhance their confidence as they were capable of coming out of the inferiority complex following their historic exploitation through education. It was possible to get mentally empowered through education.

Mr. Bhat said the newly-constructed community hall was the symbol of pride of Koragas. Authorities should provide required technical and logistic facilities at the hall to conduct meetings, discussions and workshops in the hall.

Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna urged Koragas to get their wards admitted in Ashrama schools in the district where free boarding, lodging and education were provided. A survey was under way to take up their comprehensive development, he added.

CMC president Sumithra Nayak and others were present.