Koragas begin indefinite dharna for direct selection to government jobs, allocation of farmland

Published - July 23, 2024 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Koragas during their indefinite dharna in Udupi on Tuesday. 

Koragas during their indefinite dharna in Udupi on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Hundreds of Koragas who launched an indefinite dharna in front of the Udupi district office complex at Manipal on Monday, demanding among other things grant of farmland title deeds and direct recruitment to government jobs, continued the dharna on Tuesday.

Though the community members of late were getting educated thanks to prohibition on the Ajalu practice and reservation, they were unable to compete among other communities under the Scheduled Tribes category while applying for government jobs, said Karnataka-Kerala Koraga Abhivruddhi Sanghagagala Okkoota president Susheela Nada.

The government should therefore provide for direct recruitment for this tribal group, identified as a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVGT), ensuring employment to all qualified tribals, Ms. Nada demanded. The Ajalu practice had an adverse impact on the tribals, which has come out of the evil practice following stiff fight in the last three decades.

Despite President Droupadi Murmu directing the State government to prepare a time-bound action plan to provide 100% employment guarantee for the tribes people a year ago, the government’s failure to adhere to the direction has pushed the community youth into despair, Ms. Nada said.

With regard to allocation of 2.5 acres of land to every Koraga family as recommended by the Mohammed Peer report, only about 500 families were provided with the title deeds. Another about 800 families were still waiting for the distribution of title deeds and the land, she said.

The protesting members continued their dharna amid heavy rains and prepared food on the spot. They demanded intervention of the district in-charge Minister or a senior official from the Tribal Welfare Department to arrange a meeting with the Chief Minister. Okkoota general secretary Vinay Adve, treasurer Divakar Kalthur and others were present.

