‘Konkani Vananthlin Firngi Pana’ book released

Published - September 09, 2024 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Rev. Fr. Joachim Fernandes, Parish Priest of Kinnigoli Church and a scholar of Sanskrit and Pali languages, releasing ‘Konkani Vananthlin Firngi Pana’ authored by Rudolph Joyer Noronha at Kinnigoli Church on Sunday, September 9.

A Konkani book named “Konkani Vananthlin Firngi Pana,” meaning Portuguese leaves in a Konkani Forest, authored by Rudolph Joyer Noronha was released on Sunday, September 9, at Kinnigoli.

Joachim Fernandes, Parish priest of Kinnigoli Church and a scholar of Sanskrit and Pali languages, released the book at the Church. A statement here said the book lists nearly 400 Konkani words of Portuguese origin in a dialect used by Kanara Catholics. It assesses their meaning and significance while trying to understand the historical facts and situations leading to such linguistic exchange.

Parish Council vice-president William D’souza, assistant Parish priests, Sister Superior of Kinnigoli convent, and other Parish leaders were present.

Mr. Noronha, during his research, while trying to decipher Portuguese inscriptions with his basic Portuguese knowledge, discovered the fact that the roots of many Konkani words spoken by Mangalorean Catholics had a Portuguese origin. Upon further research, he could divide these words into 34 categories and attempt to assess the history of the community based on these findings. The book sheds new light on the Konkani Catholic history and the evolution of the Konkani language over the past four centuries. For inquiries call 9844135668.

