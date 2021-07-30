Konkani Sahitya Academy to present awards tomorrow

The Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy will give away honorary and book awards for 2020 at the Town Hall here at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, academy Chairman K. Jagadish Pai said that the awards will be presented by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and other elected representatives will take part in the function, he said.

The honorary award will be given to Aruna Subrao Ubhayakar of Kumta (literature), Puttur Panduranga Nayak (arts) and Lakshmi Krishna Siddi of Yellapur (folklore). The award carries a purse of ₹50,000, a memento, a citation and a shawl.

Mr. Ubhayakar was a teacher for 33 years and founded the Konkani Parishat in Kumta in 1989. He organised the first All Karnataka Konkani Sammelan in 1990 and started the Akhila Karnataka Konkani Parishat in Bengaluru. The academy has published two of his books, including Panchajanya, a collection of short drama scripts.

Mr. Nayak is a B grade artist of All India Radio. He has composed over 100 songs in Konkani, Kannada and Tulu since 1988 and also, brought out audio cassettes. He is a commentator too, particularly on the compositions of Purandaradasa, Kanakadasa and Shishunala Sharief.

Ms. Siddi is an expert in Siddi folklore forms such as Damami, Pugadi and Sangyabala. She has acted in some films and has formed a team of Siddi folklore artistes to present shows in various places. She formed the team using the money which she received for presenting shows in various cities.

The book award will be given for Aek Moot Paulio, a collection of poems by Prem Moras of Mangaluru; Navi Disha, a collection of short stories by Monica D’Sa Mathias of Udupi and Sugandhu Swas, a collection of articles by Steven Quadros Permude. This award carries a purse of ₹25,000, a memento, a citation and a shawl.