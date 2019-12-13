Konkani-Konkani-English-Kannada dictionary to be released

The Konkani-Konkani-English-Kannada dictionary of the Partha Darshini Seva Trust will be released by Mangalore Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha on December 20.

Talking to presspersons here on Thursday, editor of the dictionary, Stephen Quadros, said his new book was in continuation with his earlier English-Konkani dictionaries released in 2007 and 2014.

While his dictionary in 2007 had Konkani equivalents for 25,000 English words, the 2014 edition had equivalents for 50,000 English words.

His new book, Mr. Quadros said, not only gives synonyms but also mentions about gender, tense, common form, and other grammatical explanations for a term.

To make it user friendly, usages for a term is given in the form of sentences found in oral literature and in the form of idioms and phrases.

Mr. Quadros said on the same day another book, Welcome to Konkani, for people wanting to learn Konkani will be released.

This book provides Konkani equivalents to select English words and it is arranged in 40 sections. The entries are given in international phonetic alphabets, which enables non-native Konkani speakers to pronounce Konkani words easily, he added.