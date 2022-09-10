Konkani Academy selects three eminent personalities for annual awards

The awards will be presented in Bengaluru on September 18, Chairman Jagadish Pai said

The Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy has selected H.M. Pernal-Mangaluru (literature), Ramesh Kamath-Bengaluru (art) and Kumuda Gadkar-Karawara (folk) for its annual honorary awards for the year 2022.

Academy Chairman K. Jagadish Pai told reporters here on Saturday, September 10 that the awards would be presented on September 18, Sunday, at the Kashi Mutt in Malleshwara, Bengaluru, at the end of the day-long Konkani cultural and entertainment programmes at 5 p.m.

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar, entrepreneur P. Dayananda Pai, and others would attend the programme. Academy’s tri-monthly magazine Konkani Sirisampada and its publications Bhumykamp and Bhrungana Sangile Pulla Kanko will be released on the occasion. Singer Puttur Narasimha Nayak will render Konkani musical programme after the felicitations, Mr. Pai said.

The Chairman added the Konkani Natakotsava will be organised at the Don Bosco Hall in Mangaluru from September 26 to October 1 wherein six eminent troupes from the State would stage different plays.

Beginning his career as a cartoonist in Yuvak Konkani newspaper, Mr. Pernal later ventured into story and poem writing, caricature drawing and writing special columns. During his 38 years journey in the literary field, Mr. Pernal has written over 750 poems, over one hundred small stories and more than 2,000 articles in various publication forms. He has penned over one thousand editorial articles in his Kital website and Arso newspaper.

Mr. Kamath has produced and directed three Konkani movies including the children’s film Apsaradhara. Even before Konkani was recognised as a national language, he produced the Jana Mana Konkani movie in 1980. Heading Ranjana Arts, Mr. Kamath has to his credit more than 30 Konkani plays in important cities across the country.

Ms. Gadkar inherited Konkani folk art from her mother while her husband has been music teacher and singer. She has acted in more than 60 Konkani plays and performed in over one hundred mythological Konkani Khel (Yakshagana). For the last 55 years, Ms. Gadkar has been exhibiting Konkani folk art, including Dhalo, Mando Magadi, Toneyach, Deepa Malanayate and folk songs across the coast.