Konkan train services yet to be restored

Train service between South India and North India via Mangaluru continues to remain affected as the flood-affected Konkan Railway network in the Ratnagiri region of Maharashtra is yet to be opened for rail traffic.

Landslips on the Braganza Ghat section between Madgaon and Londa on the South Western Railway network on Friday morning after which a loco and one general class coach of a train got derailed added to the woes of travellers.

Consequently, the Railways cancelled several trains between Mangaluru and Mumbai and Madgaon-Mumbai/ Londa. Long distance trains between North India and Kerala were diverted via Palakkad, Coimbatore/ Salem.

Flooding caused by the swollen Vashishti between Kamthe and Chiplun in the Ratnagiri region of Konkan Railway on Thursday forced the authorities to suspend train services on the Mangaluru-Mumbai section. Since the situation is yet to improve and the affected tracks are to be restored, there is a delay in restoring train services, according to KRCL authorities.

The authorities hope to restore normal services by Saturday morning if there is no heavy rain and flooding.