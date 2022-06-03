Konkan Rly gets ready for monsoon season

​KRCL has accorded special attention to safety along its 740-km route network during the rainy season. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

June 03, 2022

With the onset of South West Monsoon along the western coast, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), which has built the crucial rail line connecting Mumbai and Mangaluru and is operating trains in the section, is gearing up to face the season.

Known for receiving heavy to very heavy rain during the monsoon, the Konkan region poses challenges in train operations during the monsoon, while KRCL has accorded special attention to safety along its 740-km route network, said a release.

The large-scale geo-safety works executed along the railway line in the last few years have significantly reduced incidences of boulder fall and soil slip. No major disruption to train services has occurred due to boulder fall in the last nine years.

Monsoon patrolling will be conducted by 846 personnel as per guidelines to ensure safe running of trains with round-the-clock patrolling of identified vulnerable locations.

BRN-mounted excavators have been kept ready at nominated points for quick movement in case of any emergency. During low visibility, following heavy rainfall, loco pilots will run trains at reduced speeds of 40 kmph.

Self-propelled ARMVs (Accident Relief Medical Van), with provision of operation theatre and emergency medical aid, are kept ready at Ratnagiri and Verna.

The ART (Accident Relief Train) is also kept ready at Verna. While safety category staff are provided with mobile phones, loco pilots and train guards are provided with walkie-talkies.

Emergency communication (EMC) sockets are provided at a distance of average 1 km along the route helping patrolmen, watchmen, loco pilots, guard and other field staff to contact station master and control office during emergencies.

Self-recording rain gauges are placed at nine stations, Mangaon, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Vilwade, Kanakavali, Madgaon, Karwar, Bhatkal and Udupi, to record rainfall and alert officials in case of heavy rainfall.

Flood warning systems for bridges are provided at three locations, while anemometers are installed at four locations to monitor the wind velocity.

Monsoon timetable will be effective from June 10 to October 31.