Konkan Railway withdraws blankets from AC coaches

Mangaluru

18 March 2020 09:42 IST

The railways has activated a round-the-clock helpline, 10722, for providing information on hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 along its route.

Konkan Railway has withdrawn passenger blankets and curtains from air-conditioned coaches on its route as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Regular fogging, cleaning and disinfection on all Konkan Railway owned trains, major stations covering platforms, circulating area, foot overbridges, staircases, toilets, booking offices, waiting rooms, retiring rooms, desks counters, door handles knobs and hand touched areas etc. are being undertaken.

As preventive measure hand sanitisers and masks are provided to all officers and staff interacting with passengers. Non essential public meetings and gatherings are being avoided.

It said in a release that 60 beds are kept for isolation under the supervision of Medical Officer and paramedical staff at various health units of Konkan Railway. Of them five are in Karwar and 10 in Udupi.