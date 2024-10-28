GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Konkan Railway to run Karwar-Bengaluru special train for festival returnees

A train to be operated from Karwar to Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru, on November 3

Published - October 28, 2024 09:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Responding to patrons’ demands for a return special train from the coast to Bengaluru after the Deepavali festival, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) will operate a train from Karwar to Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru, on November 3.

Train No. 01686 express special leaves Karwar at noon on Sunday, November 3, to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 4 a.m. the next day via Ankola at 12.25 p.m., Gokarna Road at 12.35 p.m., Kumta at 12.52 p.m., Honnavar 1.05 p.m., Murdeshwar 1.40 p.m., Bhatkal 1.55 p.m., Byndoor 2.14 p.m., Kundapur 2.42 p.m., Udupi 3.32 p.m., Mulki 4 p.m., Surathkal 4.14 p.m., Bantwal 6.20 p.m., Sakleshpur 10.15 p.m., Hassan 11.30 p.m., Channarayapatna 11.52 p.m., Kunigal, 2.10 a.m. and Chikkabanavara 3.17 a.m.

The South Western Railway will operate this rake as SMVTB-Madgaon special train on November 4 with the service leaving SMVTB at 6 a.m. to reach Madgaon 7.35 p.m. via Chikkabanavara, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davanagere, Ranebennur, Haveri, Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem and Sanvordem. The Railways is using the lie-over rake of Mumbai Bandra-Madgaon-Mumbai Bandra bi-weekly train to arrange the special train.

The train will have one 2-tier AC, three 3-tier AC, three 2-tier AC Economy, eight-second class sleeper, four general second class, and two luggage cum brake van coaches, all LHB.

With the SWR facing a shortage of rakes to run the special train, patrons had urged the Railway Minister through Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, to arrange KRCL deploying the lie-over rake for the purpose.

