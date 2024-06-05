GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Konkan Railway to plant 5,000 saplings

June 05, 2024 08:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. chairman and managing director Santhosh Kumar Jha at the World Environment Day celebrations in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. chairman and managing director Santhosh Kumar Jha at the World Environment Day celebrations in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. has plans to plant and nurture 5,000 saplings this year along its network and around its establishments, said KRCL chairman and managing director Santosh Kumar Jha on Wednesday.

Speaking at the World Environment Day celebrations at the corporation headquarters in Navi Mumbai, Mr. Jha said the day was celebrated with significant green initiatives. KRCL has a long-standing commitment to environment sustainability including tree planting along its netowrk.

This year’s effort is part of these continued and concerted efforts to contribute positively to the environment. By planting 5,000 saplings, KRCL aims to contribute to the enhancement of the environment and the beautification of the railway network, Mr. Jha said.

He noted the year witnessed an increase in heat levels, underscoring the urgent need for collective action towards environmental conservation. By planting the saplings, Konkan Railway aims to play its part in mitigating the effects of climate change and promoting a healthier, greener planet.

The corporation organised a sapling plantation drive at its headquarters. Present among others were, Maharashtra Principal Secretary (Forest), B Venugopal Reddy, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Pune, Vivek Khandekar and Chief Conservator of Forests, Thane, K Pratibha.

