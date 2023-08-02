Konkan Railway terms users’ consultative committee meeting proceedings ‘confidential,’ refuses to divulge them under RTI Act

August 02, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) recently refused to provide details of the agenda submitted by and replies provided to the members of Konkan Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (KRUCC), during the committee meeting held in Goa on July 5 under the Right to Information Act.

KRCL Chief Public Information Officer N.M. Telang replied to request for the agenda copy as, “The Information sought is third party and is treated confidential.”

To the request for replies to agenda points, he said, “The information contains information provided by third party and treated confidential. Further information is also denied under Section 8(1)i of the Act.”

RTI applicant Gautam Shetty, a rail patron from Kundapur, mused how the information sought falls under Section 8 (1) i of the Right to Information Act.

The provision says, “Notwithstanding anything contained in this Act, there shall be no obligation to give any citizen Cabinet papers including records of deliberations of the Council of Ministers, Secretaries and other Officers”.

Mr. Shetty wondered how the proceedings of KRUCC, a representative body of Railway officials and consumers of Konkan Railway services, fall under Section 8 (1) i. The meetings were held to consider suggestions for improvement of services, introduction of new services and such other consumer-oriented discussions that seldom fall under the exemptions under the RTI Act, he said.

Mr. Shetty further said KRCL gave a misleading information to his another query, as to the details of the present KRUCC members and the quota they represent. Instead of giving the members’ details, the CPIO listed out the structure of the KRUCC and categories from which members were appointed, he said.

He noted the users’ consultative committee is a forum comprising MLAs, MPs, representatives of trade bodies and passenger associations, to discuss measures to improve services of the particular Railway Division or Zone. Its proceedings do not come under exemptions of the RTI Act, he argued.

Repeated calls and messages to the KRCL Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) from The Hindu to seek clarifications were not answered.