Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has taken up drainage and infrastructure maintenance, monsoon patrolling, carried out operational adjustments and enhanced communication systems to ensure unhindered train operations, thereby ensuring passenger safety during the monsoon season.

About 730-km KRCL network from Roha in Maharashtra to Thokur near Mangaluru in Karnataka passes through difficult terrain comprising coastal and mountainous areas that pose challenges in terms of operational safety. To overcome these challenges, the corporation has been adopting a Monsoon Timetable between June 10 and October 31 wherein trains run at reduced speeds.

As a part of its routine monsoon preparations, KRCL regularly executes several geo-safety and operational works. Intensive cleaning of catch drains and inspection of cuttings were undertaken following which incidence of boulder falling on tracks and soil slips have reduced considerably, according to KRCL.

It has deployed 672 personnel to patrol the network during the monsoon while round-the-clock monitoring is ensured at vulnerable locations where trains run at reduced speeds.

KRCL has positioned BRN-mounted excavators at strategic locations while Rail Maintenance Vehicles are stationed at Veer, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Kudal, Verna, Karwar, Bhatkal and Udupi to attend to track restoration.

Tower wagons are stationed at Mangaon, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Karmali, Karwar and Udupi for quick emergency response. Self-propelled Accident Relief Medical Vans, equipped with operation theatre and emergency medical aid, are on stand-by at Ratnagiri and Verna. An Accident Relief Train is stationed at Verna. In situations where the water level on tracks exceeds 100 mm, train services will be temporarily suspended until the water recedes.

KRCL has provided mobile phones to safety personnel and walkie-talkie to loco pilots and guards to enable smooth communication among its personnel. Emergency communication sockets are installed at every 1 km along the route to facilitate immediate contact between patrolmen, watchmen, loco pilots, guards and other field staff in case of an emergency.

LED signals for improved visibility, self-recording rain gauges at nine stations, flood warning systems at three bridges, and Anemometers at four locations to monitor wind velocity are some of the technology upgrades on the KRCL network.

