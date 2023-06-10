Konkan Railway takes steps to ensure safe journey during monsoon

June 10, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - MANGALURU

Having executed geo-safety works in a large scale along its network between Roha in Maharashtra and Thokur in Karnataka that significantly has reduced incidents of boulder falling and soil slips on tracks, the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., has given special focus on catch-water drain cleaning and cuttings inspection during the oncoming Monsoon.

Known to receive heavy rainfall during the Monsoon, the Konkan region, including the Karnataka coastline, had been prone to landslips and boulder falls. Over the years, KRCL has executed several safety works thereby ensuring NIL or minimum of such incidents took place in the recent years ensuring no major disruption in services in the last decade, said a release.

Nevertheless, the Corporation vigorously conducts the Monsoon Patrolling as per the protocol wherein 673 personnel will patrol the network round the clock during Monsoon. Stationary watchmen would be deployed for 24 hours at identified vulnerable locations while speed restrictions would be in place from June 10 to October 31 for trains. BRN mounted excavators are kept ready at nominated points for quick movement in case of any emergency.

Loco pilots would steer trains at 40 kmph during heavy rains resulting in low visibility. Self-propelled ARMVs (Accident Relief Medical Van) with Operation Theater and emergency medical aid are kept ready at Ratnagiri and Verna. The ART (Accident Relief Train) is also kept ready at Verna.

Mobile phones and walkie talkie sets are provided to safety category staff and loco pilots as well as train guards respectively for effective communication. Emergency Communication (EMC) sockets are provided at average 1 km distance helping Patrolmen, Watchmen, Loco Pilots, Guards and other field staff to contact Station Master and control office during emergencies. All main signal aspects on Konkan Railway are now replaced with LEDs for enhanced signal visibility.

Self-recording rain gauges are installed at Mangaon, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Vilwade, Kanakavali, Madgaon, Karwar, Bhatkal and Udupi while flood warning systems for bridges are provided at Kali River (Mangaon -Veer), Savitri River (Veer-Sape Wamane) and Vashishti River (Chiplun-Kamathe). Anemometers are installed at Panval Viaduct (Ratnagiri-Nivasar), Mandovi Bridge (Thivim-Karmali ), Zuari Bridge (Karmali-Verna) and Sharavati Bridge (Honnavar-Manki) to monitor wind velocity.