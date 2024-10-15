ADVERTISEMENT

Konkan Railway posts ₹301.75 crore net profit in 2023-24: Santosh Kumar Jha

Published - October 15, 2024 10:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director Santhosh Kumar Jha presenting the CMD and Director-level awards to employees at the 34th Foundation Day of the corporation in Madgaon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KRCL Chairman and MD Santosh Kumar Jha presenting the CMD Award to Public Relations Manager at Mangaluru Sudha Krishnamurthy at the 34th Foundation Day celebrations of the Corporation in Madgaon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha on Tuesday said the corporation has earned the highest ever net profit of ₹301.75 crore in 2023-24 even as it has secured new projects worth ₹1,700 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the 34th Foundation Day celebrations of KRCL at Madgon in Goa, Mr. Jha said the new projects included ₹850 crore for electrical works, ₹769 crore for engineering works, 69 crore for signal and telecom works, and 13 crore for mechanical works. The corporation would soon fill 190 vacancies in different departments.

He said the track maintenance staff, pointsmen and other frontline workers who play a crucial role in maintaining operational safety by promptly reporting any unusual incidents are being awarded On-spot Cash Awards as a token of appreciation.

Mr. Jha said the Railway Ministry has approved an equity of ₹1,486 crore for construction of Old Goa and Pernem Tunnels. A total of 304 Ganpati special trains were operated this season. The bi-weekly express service operating from Kacheguda to Mangaluru is extended to Murudeshwar. The CMD announced full ex-gratia payments of ₹17,951/- for all staff this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Jha felicitated Public Relations Manager at Mangaluru Sudha Krishnamurthy, Instructor at Bhatkal Shanthala Shetty, Head Ticket Examiners at Mangaluru Narayana Hegde, Chandrakant Shet and Harish Poojary, Shiroor Station Master Padmavathi and Padubidri Station Housekeeper Shantha Moolya from Karnataka with the CMD and Director-level awards. The awards were presented in recognition of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the employees towards the progress of KRCL.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US