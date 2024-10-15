GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Konkan Railway posts ₹301.75 crore net profit in 2023-24: Santosh Kumar Jha

Published - October 15, 2024 10:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director Santhosh Kumar Jha presenting the CMD and Director-level awards to employees at the 34th Foundation Day of the corporation in Madgaon on Tuesday.

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director Santhosh Kumar Jha presenting the CMD and Director-level awards to employees at the 34th Foundation Day of the corporation in Madgaon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KRCL Chairman and MD Santosh Kumar Jha presenting the CMD Award to Public Relations Manager at Mangaluru Sudha Krishnamurthy at the 34th Foundation Day celebrations of the Corporation in Madgaon on Tuesday.

KRCL Chairman and MD Santosh Kumar Jha presenting the CMD Award to Public Relations Manager at Mangaluru Sudha Krishnamurthy at the 34th Foundation Day celebrations of the Corporation in Madgaon on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha on Tuesday said the corporation has earned the highest ever net profit of ₹301.75 crore in 2023-24 even as it has secured new projects worth ₹1,700 crore.

Speaking at the 34th Foundation Day celebrations of KRCL at Madgon in Goa, Mr. Jha said the new projects included ₹850 crore for electrical works, ₹769 crore for engineering works, 69 crore for signal and telecom works, and 13 crore for mechanical works. The corporation would soon fill 190 vacancies in different departments.

He said the track maintenance staff, pointsmen and other frontline workers who play a crucial role in maintaining operational safety by promptly reporting any unusual incidents are being awarded On-spot Cash Awards as a token of appreciation.

Mr. Jha said the Railway Ministry has approved an equity of ₹1,486 crore for construction of Old Goa and Pernem Tunnels. A total of 304 Ganpati special trains were operated this season. The bi-weekly express service operating from Kacheguda to Mangaluru is extended to Murudeshwar. The CMD announced full ex-gratia payments of ₹17,951/- for all staff this year.

Mr. Jha felicitated Public Relations Manager at Mangaluru Sudha Krishnamurthy, Instructor at Bhatkal Shanthala Shetty, Head Ticket Examiners at Mangaluru Narayana Hegde, Chandrakant Shet and Harish Poojary, Shiroor Station Master Padmavathi and Padubidri Station Housekeeper Shantha Moolya from Karnataka with the CMD and Director-level awards. The awards were presented in recognition of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the employees towards the progress of KRCL.

Karnataka / Mangalore / Roads and Rails / railway / travel and commuting / public transport / Goa / safety of citizens / award and prize

