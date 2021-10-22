Konkan Railway launches digital payment facility

MANGALURU

22 October 2021 00:30 IST

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) has now tied up with the State Bank of India (SBI) to do away with the system of Train Ticket Examiners (TTEs) collecting cash from passengers.

Handsets used by TTEs are now loaded with the bank’s YONO Merchant App. With this, they are authorised to accept digital payment through QR code generated in the YONO App, instead of collecting cash from passengers towards excess fare ticket.

QR code

Passengers will be requested to scan the QR code and make payment through any of the digital modes, BHIM, Paytm, Google Pay or PhonePe.

Advertising

Advertising

On successful transaction, excess fare ticket will be issued to passengers on trains itself.

The use of this application will reduce cash handling by TTEs, a press release from KRCL said.

KRCL launched the application on Wednesday at a function in Ratnagiri in the presence of Director (Finance) Rajesh Bhadang, Chief Commercial Manager L.K. Verma and others, it said.