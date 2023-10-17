ADVERTISEMENT

Konkan Railway Corporation network to regulate and short-terminate some trains

October 17, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

A release from KRCL said train no. 12619 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express journey commencing on Tuesday, October 17 will be regulated for 30 minutes at Surathkal Station on Wednesday, October 18

The Hindu Bureau

Some trains on Konkan Railway Corporation network will be regulated to facilitate track network improvement work at Thokur Station from October 18 to October 20.

A release from KRCL said train no. 12619 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express journey commencing on Tuesday, October 17 will be regulated for 30 minutes at Surathkal Station on Wednesday, October 18. Train no. 16311 Sri Ganganagar-Kochuveli Express of October 17 will be regulated for 30 minutes at Surathkal Station on October 19.

On October 20, train no. 22475 Hisar-Coimbatore Express of October 18 will be regulated for 45 minutes between Kundapura and Surathkal. Train no. 12619 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express of October 19 will be regulated for 30 minutes between Kumta and Udupi.

Short termination

Train no. 10107 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central MEMU Express of October 20 will be short terminated at Surathkal Station the same day and will remain partially cancelled between Surathkal and Mangaluru Central. Its return service, Train no. 10108 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon MEMU Express will remain partially cancelled between Mangaluru Central and Surathkal and the service originates from Surathkal on October 20 at its scheduled departure time.

