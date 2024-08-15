ADVERTISEMENT

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. records ₹301 crore net profit in 2023-24, says CMD

Published - August 15, 2024 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Railway Ministry has approved new equity of ₹1486 crore for the construction of the Old Goa and Pernem tunnels in Goa, says Santosh Kumar Jha

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of Independence Day, Santosh Kumar Jha, Chairman & Managing Director of Konkan Railway, hoisted the tricolor and inspected the Railway Protection Force (RPF) contingent in Navi Mumbai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) registered the highest-ever net profit of ₹301 crore in 2023-24, said corporation’s Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha on Thursday, August 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering the Independence Day speech after hoisting the tricolor at KRCL headquarters in Navi Mumbai, Mr. Jha said the Railway Ministry has approved new equity of ₹1486 crore for the construction of the Old Goa and Pernem tunnels in Goa. The Corporation has secured new projects worth over ₹1,200 crore across the country through competitive tenders, he noted.

While KRCL has already completed the construction of a goods shed at Thokur near Mangaluru, works on goods sheds at Udupi, Indapur (Maharashtra) and Verna (Goa) are in progress, he said. Mr. Jha also said the corporation would soon recruit 190 personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about KRCL’s achievements, the CMD said the Corporation operated a total of 11,444 mail/passenger trains and 3,955 goods trains from January to July 2024. A total of 181 Summer Special trains were successfully operated over the Konkan Railway route. He said solar plants on KRCL generated 3.18 lakh units of electricity from January to July, saving ₹38.56 lakh on energy bills. As many as 26 missing children were rescued from trains and railway premises, and safely handed over to their parents or child helplines.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Jha said KRCL also signed a significant MoU with India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) on July 9 to bolster infrastructure development. The Corporation’s Mangaluru Office was awarded the first place in Kshetriya Rajbhasha Puraskar for implementation of Hindi during 2022-23 Union Home Ministry.

The CMD congratulated the KRCL personnel for the exceptional teamwork and exhorted them to continue the same.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US