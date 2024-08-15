Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. records ₹301 crore net profit in 2023-24, says CMD

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) registered the highest-ever net profit of ₹301 crore in 2023-24, said corporation’s Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha on Thursday, August 15.

Delivering the Independence Day speech after hoisting the tricolor at KRCL headquarters in Navi Mumbai, Mr. Jha said the Railway Ministry has approved new equity of ₹1486 crore for the construction of the Old Goa and Pernem tunnels in Goa. The Corporation has secured new projects worth over ₹1,200 crore across the country through competitive tenders, he noted.

While KRCL has already completed the construction of a goods shed at Thokur near Mangaluru, works on goods sheds at Udupi, Indapur (Maharashtra) and Verna (Goa) are in progress, he said. Mr. Jha also said the corporation would soon recruit 190 personnel.

Speaking about KRCL’s achievements, the CMD said the Corporation operated a total of 11,444 mail/passenger trains and 3,955 goods trains from January to July 2024. A total of 181 Summer Special trains were successfully operated over the Konkan Railway route. He said solar plants on KRCL generated 3.18 lakh units of electricity from January to July, saving ₹38.56 lakh on energy bills. As many as 26 missing children were rescued from trains and railway premises, and safely handed over to their parents or child helplines.

Mr. Jha said KRCL also signed a significant MoU with India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) on July 9 to bolster infrastructure development. The Corporation’s Mangaluru Office was awarded the first place in Kshetriya Rajbhasha Puraskar for implementation of Hindi during 2022-23 Union Home Ministry.

The CMD congratulated the KRCL personnel for the exceptional teamwork and exhorted them to continue the same.

