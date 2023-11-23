ADVERTISEMENT

Konkan Railway collects ₹86 lakh fine from ticketless travellers

November 23, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., has collected ₹86,37,820 as fine from 14,150 people who were travelling without tickets in its jurisdiction during August-October 2023.

A communique from KRCL here said the corporation has continuously been conducting intensive ticket-checking drives because of which many ticketless travellers were found.

In August, KRCL identified 4,484 such passengers and collected ₹26,67,555 as fine, in September 4,888 passengers were made to pay ₹27,09,700 fine, and in October 4,778 were found to be travelling without tickets and ₹32,60,565 fine was collected from them.

The corporation has appealed to passengers to travel with proper and valid tickets in order to avoid inconvenience, as KRCL will intensify the drives in the coming days.

