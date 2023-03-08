ADVERTISEMENT

Konkan Railway celebrates Women’s Day with health camp and motivational talk

March 08, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday at Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., (KRCL) celebrated the International Women’s Day by organising health check-up programmes, talk on women empowerment etc., on Tuesday at Udupi.

KRCL’s Women in Public Sector (WIPS) Cell organised the health camp in coordination with Kasturba Hospital, Manipal.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Stevan George and team conducted a cervical and breast cancer screening camp at KRCL’s Udupi health unit.

Regular health check-ups, including HBA1C, blood glucose, blood pressure, and anaemia screening too were done for over 50 women employees of KRCL, working in its network from Thokur in Dakshina Kannada district to Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district.

Speaking on the occasion, retired gynaecologist from Udupi government hospital Vijaya highlighted the importance of regular health screening for women. MRPL’s General Manager (Training) Veena T. Shetty spoke on women empowerment.

KRCL’s public relations manager-Mangaluru and WIPS executive committee member Sudha Krishnamurthy said Konkan Railway was at the forefront in encouraging women employees by supporting and encouraging them in the workplace.

KRCL’s Assistant Traffic Manager, Mangaluru, Govardhan Lal Meena and another WIPS Executive Committee member Ranjini Padmanabhan were present.

