Konkan Railway celebrates 29th Foundation Day

As Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., (KRCL) celebrated its 29th Foundation Day on Tuesday, the only corporate entity to operate trains with jurisdictional States as stakeholders has many achievements to its feather.

KRCL has posted ₹102 crore net profit in 2018-19, said an official release here. While the total turnover of the corporation was ₹2,898 crore, ₹1,561 crore came from projects executed by it and ₹1,264 crore came from operations.

KRCL has taken up patch doubling work on its nearly 760-km network. The doubling between Roha and Veer (46 km) will be completed by next March.

Electrification of the entire network, at a cost of ₹1,100 crore, is expected to be completed by March 2021, the release said.

KRCL said it was constructing 10 new stations, primarily to facilitate train crossing, at Indapur, Goregoan Road, Sape Wamane, Kalbani, Kadwai, Verawali, Kharepatan, Achirne, Mirjana and Innanje.

Construction of eight loop lines too was under progress and it has already been commissioned at Anjani, Sawarda, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road and Murdeshwar stations. The entire work on new stations and loop lines and stations will be completed by next March

KRCL said the work of the 53.6-km Udampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project was in progress.

During the last year, excavation work for the 10.26 km tunnel was completed. The work of the bridges over the Anji and the Chenab are in progress. This year, Konkan Railway constructed a 11-km new railway line at NTPC Gadarwara project.

KRCL conducted the engineering survey for the proposed Raxaul (Bihar)-Kathmandu (Nepal) new line.

The report was submitted to Nepal through the Ministry of External Affairs. It will also hand over two sets of Diesel Multiple Unit (DEMU) rakes to Nepal under an MoU by next January.

KRCL recognised the services of its personnel at a felicitation programme at Ravindra Bhavan, Madgaon, Goa, on Tuesday.