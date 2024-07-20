Konkan Railway begins operating special trains between Mangaluru and Madgaon Junction

The Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) on Saturday, July 20, began operating special trains between Mangaluru and Madgaon Junction to connect with the special trains being operated by South Western Railway between Mangaluru and Bengaluru till July 22. The KRCL’s special trains too will continue on July 21 and July 22. With this, residents of Karwar and other regions of Uttara Kannada will be connected with Bengaluru.

Train no. 07107 Madgaon-Mangaluru Junction MEMU Special leaves Madgaon Junction at 6 a.m. to reach Mangaluru Junction at 12.15 p.m. on the same day. The train no. 07108 departs Mangaluru Junction at 12.40 p.m. to reach Madgaon at 7 p.m. The two trains run via Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapur, Senapura, Bijoor, Byndoor, Mookambika Road, Shiroor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Manki, Honnavar, Kumta, Mirjan, Gokarna Road, Ankola, Harwada, Karwar and Canacona stations.

The trains have eight MEMU coaches, said a release by Konkan Railway Corporation on Saturday.

In a quick response to the request by Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament, to operate special trains between Mangaluru and Bengaluru given the snapped road connectivity, the South Western Railway began operating special trains between the two cities from Friday, July 19.

Train no. 06547 KSR Bengaluru-Mangaluru Junction Express Special left KSR Bengaluru at 11 p.m. on Friday and reached Mangaluru Junction at 11.40 a.m. on Saturday. It was operated via Bengaluru Cantonment, Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal-Bengaluru, Chikkabanawara, and Nelamangala skipping Yeshwantpur. Train no. 06549 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Junction Express Special leaves Yeshwantpur at 12.30 a.m. on July 21 and July 22 to reach Mangaluru Junction the same days at 11.40 a.m.

Train no. 06548 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Express Special left Mangaluru Junction at 1.40 p.m. on July 20 to reach Yeshwantpur at 11.15 p.m. the same day.

Train no. 06550 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Express Special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 1.40 p.m. on July 21 and July 22 to reach Yeshwantpur at 11.15 p.m. the same day via Nelamangala.

