Konkan Railway arranges Nukkad play

October 05, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. arranged staging of a Nukkad play to create cleanliness awareness as part of Cleanliness Fortnight on Friday, at the Surathkal Railway Station in Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, cleaning drive was undertaken on the station premises, including the circulating area, Railway Colony, platforms, tracks, trains etc. KRCL in a statement said cleanliness is a continuing process and urged everyone to join hands in the initiative.

Senior Regional Traffic Manager Vinay Kumar, Manager (PR) K. Sudha Krishnamurthy and other were present.

