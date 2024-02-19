Konaje police ask DYFI to remove Tipu Sultan cutout at Harekala

February 19, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - MANGALURU

Konaje police on Sunday issued a letter to the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) to remove a six-feet-high cardboard-made cutout of Tipu Sultan near the DYFI office at Harekala in Ullal Taluk.

The letter asked the DYFI to remove the cutout in view of maintaining law and order. It said that the statue was installed, in Pavoor village, between February 16 and February 17 without taking any permission.

Reacting to it, the Dakshina Kannada president of DYFI B. K. Imtiyaz said in a statement that it was installed in connection with the three-day 12th Karnataka conference of the DYFI which will be held at Unity Hall, Kallapu from February 25. The DYFI has installed the cutouts/banners of Rani Abbakka, Koti and Chennaya and some other social reformers and freedom fighters in other parts as part of the conference. “Hence there is no question of removing the Tipu Sultan cutout,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Imtiyaz questioned when the government banned displaying or installing cutouts, statues, or banners of Tipu Sultan in public places. “Is there a BJP government or Congress government in Dakshina Kannada?” he asked in the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.