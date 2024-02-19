GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Konaje police ask DYFI to remove Tipu Sultan cutout at Harekala

February 19, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A cutout of Tipu Sultan installed near the office of DYFI at Harekala in Ullal Taluk of Dakshina Kannada as part of DYFI’s three-day 12th Karnataka Conference which will begin at Kallapu, near Ullal, on February 25.

A cutout of Tipu Sultan installed near the office of DYFI at Harekala in Ullal Taluk of Dakshina Kannada as part of DYFI’s three-day 12th Karnataka Conference which will begin at Kallapu, near Ullal, on February 25. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Konaje police on Sunday issued a letter to the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) to remove a six-feet-high cardboard-made cutout of Tipu Sultan near the DYFI office at Harekala in Ullal Taluk.

The letter asked the DYFI to remove the cutout in view of maintaining law and order. It said that the statue was installed, in Pavoor village, between February 16 and February 17 without taking any permission.

Reacting to it, the Dakshina Kannada president of DYFI B. K. Imtiyaz said in a statement that it was installed in connection with the three-day 12th Karnataka conference of the DYFI which will be held at Unity Hall, Kallapu from February 25. The DYFI has installed the cutouts/banners of Rani Abbakka, Koti and Chennaya and some other social reformers and freedom fighters in other parts as part of the conference. “Hence there is no question of removing the Tipu Sultan cutout,” he said.

Mr. Imtiyaz questioned when the government banned displaying or installing cutouts, statues, or banners of Tipu Sultan in public places. “Is there a BJP government or Congress government in Dakshina Kannada?” he asked in the statement.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.