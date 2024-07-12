Konaje police arrest inter-State gang

The Konaje police claimed to have cracked three house burglary and theft cases reported in their limits after apprehending three suspicious persons travelling in a car at a checkpoint early on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police identified the accused as Mohammed Shiab, 30, Mohammed Arfaz, 19 and Safwan, 20. Based on information, they later arrested Mohammed Jamshir, 27.

Konaje Police Sub-Inspector Vinod and team intercepted a car near Mudungarakatte checkpoint that had three persons. Growing suspicious over their body language, the police checked the car and found three toy guns, two daggers, monkey caps, loves and house-breaking equipment. During inquiry, the accused revealed their role in three HBT cases reported in Konaje police limits in the last three months where they had stolen valuables worth ₹9.25 lakh.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal told reporters here on Friday that police had intensified checking after the recent dacoity at Ulayibettu, following which the three cases could be cracked.

Of the three, Shiab has criminal antecedents with 13 cases, including dacoity, HBT, attempt to murder, drug peddling and honey trap registered against him in police stations of Mangaluru City, Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod districts. Arfaz is accused in three cases while Safwan in one. Their ring leader Ashraf Ali from Kasargod was arrested by Kumble police of Kasargod district in a HBT case. All of them moved in hired cars and are engaged in house breaking and theft, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.