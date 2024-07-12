GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Konaje police arrest inter-State gang

Published - July 12, 2024 08:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The accused in connection with stealing cases in Konaje Police Station limits being brought to the police commissioner's office, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The accused in connection with stealing cases in Konaje Police Station limits being brought to the police commissioner’s office, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The accused in connection with stealing cases in Konaje Police Station limits being brought to the police commissioner’s office, in Mangaluru on Friday.

The accused in connection with stealing cases in Konaje Police Station limits being brought to the police commissioner’s office, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and other police officers with recovered gold ornaments at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and other police officers with recovered gold ornaments at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Konaje police claimed to have cracked three house burglary and theft cases reported in their limits after apprehending three suspicious persons travelling in a car at a checkpoint early on Wednesday.

The police identified the accused as Mohammed Shiab, 30, Mohammed Arfaz, 19 and Safwan, 20. Based on information, they later arrested Mohammed Jamshir, 27.

Konaje Police Sub-Inspector Vinod and team intercepted a car near Mudungarakatte checkpoint that had three persons. Growing suspicious over their body language, the police checked the car and found three toy guns, two daggers, monkey caps, loves and house-breaking equipment. During inquiry, the accused revealed their role in three HBT cases reported in Konaje police limits in the last three months where they had stolen valuables worth ₹9.25 lakh.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal told reporters here on Friday that police had intensified checking after the recent dacoity at Ulayibettu, following which the three cases could be cracked.

Of the three, Shiab has criminal antecedents with 13 cases, including dacoity, HBT, attempt to murder, drug peddling and honey trap registered against him in police stations of Mangaluru City, Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod districts. Arfaz is accused in three cases while Safwan in one. Their ring leader Ashraf Ali from Kasargod was arrested by Kumble police of Kasargod district in a HBT case. All of them moved in hired cars and are engaged in house breaking and theft, he said.

